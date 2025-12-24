10-year-old raped, murdered in Odisha: One held, locals demolish house of accused; BJD, Congress call for bandh

BHADRAK: Chandbali in Bhadrak district continued to be on the boil as protests against the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl escalated even after police arrested the prime accused on Wednesday.

The accused, 30-year-old Bablu Das of Rampalli village under Chandbali police limits, was nabbed from the Jagatsinghpur district.

According to police, Bablu --a married man with a kid-- sexually assaulted and strangulated the girl to death on Tuesday evening.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout said the accused was known to the victim. Finding the girl alone, he lured her to an isolated area and sexually assaulted her. When the girl cried in pain and threatened to tell her mother about the incident, the accused strangulated her to death with his hands out of fear.

The SP said after committing the crime, Bablu returned to his village and spent the night in his house. When public anger escalated after the recovery of the girl's body, the accused fled to his in-laws' house in Jagatsinghpur in a bus on Wednesday morning.