22 Maoists surrender with arms before DGP in Odisha's Malkangiri

BHUBANESWAR/MALKANGIRI : In what is being seen as a watershed moment in Odisha’s fight against Left-Wing extremism (LWE), as many as 22 Naxals, including a divisional committee member (DVCM) and six area committee members (ACMs), surrendered and laid down their weapons before DGP YB Khurania in Malkangiri district on Tuesday.

Among those who renounced violence, seven were senior cadres, including divisional committee member and commander of platoon number-31 Linge alias Muye Madkam, and six ACMs. The remaining 15 were party members.

All the Maoists, 12 men and 10 women, are natives of neighbouring Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur districts. While 19 were members of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, two belonged to Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee and one from Gadchiroli Area Committee.

They handed over one AK-47, a self-loading rifle, two INSAS, three .303 rifles, two single shot/12 bore rifles, 150 rounds of live ammunition, nine magazines, 20 kg of explosives, 13 IEDs, gelatin sticks, codex wire and other articles.

As per the state government’s surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, the Maoists in the rank of divisional committee member will be provided Rs 22 lakh each, area committee members Rs 5.50 lakh each and party members Rs 1.65 lakh each. Additionally, the cadres will be provided Rs 3.30 lakh for one AK-47 each, Rs 1.65 lakh for one INSAS and SLR each, Rs 82,500 for .303 rifle each and Rs 33,000 for single shot/12 bore gun each. For Tuesday’s surrender alone, the total admissible benefit has been put at Rs 1.84 crore, police said.