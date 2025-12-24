Farmers march into collector’s office, stage stir over delay in paddy procurement in Odisha

BARGARH: Tension escalated in Bargarh after hundreds of farmers from different mandis of the district marched to the collector’s office and staged an unannounced sit-in protest over delay in paddy procurement here on Tuesday.

The protest briefly turned tense as police personnel and farmers were engaged in a tussle even as the cops tried to restrain another group from entering into the collector’s office premises.

Addressing the media, convener of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) Lingaraj said there has been severe mismanagement in the procurement of kharif paddy and now, the district administration is using the Dhanuyatra preparations as an alibi. “The prevailing situation could become uncontrollable if the grievances continue to be ignored,” he added.

The farmer leaders blamed the government’s decision to impose a daily procurement limit saying the cap has drastically slowed down the lifting process. Due to the restricted daily quota, procurement is progressing at a very sluggish pace, they claimed. According to them, although 25 days have passed since the mandis opened, only around 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the total paddy has been procured so far in the district.