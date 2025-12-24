Farmers march into collector’s office, stage stir over delay in paddy procurement in Odisha

BARGARH: Tension escalated in Bargarh after hundreds of farmers from different mandis of the district marched to the collector’s office and staged an unannounced sit-in protest over delay in paddy procurement here on Tuesday.
The protest briefly turned tense as police personnel and farmers were engaged in a tussle even as the cops tried to restrain another group from entering into the collector’s office premises.
Addressing the media, convener of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS) Lingaraj said there has been severe mismanagement in the procurement of kharif paddy and now, the district administration is using the Dhanuyatra preparations as an alibi. “The prevailing situation could become uncontrollable if the grievances continue to be ignored,” he added.
The farmer leaders blamed the government’s decision to impose a daily procurement limit saying the cap has drastically slowed down the lifting process. Due to the restricted daily quota, procurement is progressing at a very sluggish pace, they claimed. According to them, although 25 days have passed since the mandis opened, only around 15 per cent to 20 per cent of the total paddy has been procured so far in the district.
On behalf of the Jai Kisan Andolan (JKA), the farmer leaders demanded that the daily procurement limit be withdrawn immediately and that paddy procurement be carried out on a war footing to clear mandis without further over delay.
The protest was called off after Bargarh ADM Mahendra Mahapatra along civil supplies department officials reached the site and assured the farmers that steps would be taken to address issues related to token issuance, lifting of paddy and other grievances.
“We don’t intend to dampen the spirit of Dhanuyatra. But if our demands are not met by December 30, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi could face farmers’ anger during his forthcoming visit to Bargarh district scheduled on that day, “ general secretary of Jay Kisan Andolan Hara Bania Bania cautioned.