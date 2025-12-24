Language connects cultures, doesn’t divide, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Language never creates division, rather it connects cultures, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Tuesday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 5th national Sambalpuri Sammelan, Pradhan said preserving and promoting one’s mother tongue is a collective responsibility. He recalled the immense contributions of Gurushri Satyanarayan Bohidar in strengthening Sambalpuri language, Swabhaba Kabi Gangadhar Meher’s timeless literary works, Padma Shri Haldhar Nag’s folk poetry and Padma Shri Krutarth Acharya’s role in taking Sambalpuri handloom to the global stage. “Their efforts, have brought international recognition to the region’s cultural heritage,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, the union minister said the country must free itself from the colonial ‘Macaulay mindset’ that sought to weaken indigenous languages, literature and education systems. Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, all mother tongues of India enjoy equal national importance, and in this context, Sambalpuri too holds a proud and dignified place.

“Language, literature and culture together form the true identity of a people. India’s ancient art and cultural traditions clearly demonstrate the capacity of folk culture to endure and remain relevant over time. Folk culture never fades away but continuously rejuvenates itself with new forms over time,” he said.