Migrant labourer lynched on suspicion of being Bangladeshi in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: A migrant labourer was allegedly beaten to death by a group of unidentified miscreants on suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm when the deceased, identified as Juel Sheikh (30), a migrant daily wage labourer from West Bengal, stopped at a tea stall in Shantinagar after returning from work. Three other migrant labourers were also present at the spot.

A group of four to five unidentified persons reportedly arrived at the tea shop and confronted the labourers, accusing them of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The miscreants allegedly demanded identity documents from the group. Although the labourers produced valid IDs, the attackers began assaulting them.

While three of the labourers managed to flee, the assailants caught hold of Juel Sheikh and brutally thrashed him. He succumbed to his injuries at the spot, after which the miscreants fled the area.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and seized the body. The injured labourers were sent to hospital for treatment.

Police sources said the body has been kept at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) morgue and the family of the deceased has been informed. The post mortem will most likely be conducted on Thursday.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo could not be reached for his comment.

An investigation has been launched to identify and trace the attackers. Meanwhile, the incident has triggered panic and tension in the locality.