Modern Atal bus stand at Baripada soon: Minister Krushna Chandra

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will develop a modern Atal Bus Stand at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district with airport-like facilities to enhance passenger convenience, urban mobility and tourism potential.
After a high-level review meeting on the proposed project here on Tuesday, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the new bus terminal will be a landmark public infrastructure project in northern Odisha.
“Baripada will be developed as a major transport hub. There will be no shortage of funds for this project. All departments concerned have been directed to work in coordination to ensure timely execution of the project with the highest standards of quality,” he said.
The Atal Bus Stand will be constructed on a five-acre patch of land, which has already been allotted. The terminal will be designed with a strong emphasis on passenger comfort, safety, accessibility and operational efficiency.
The modern bus terminal will have food courts, retail spaces, facilities for persons with disabilities, digital passenger information systems, CCTV surveillance, Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile charging points and child-friendly areas. It will have green infrastructure elements such as rainwater harvesting, solar lighting and landscaped open spaces.
Reviewing associated infrastructure planning, the minister directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that any proposed flyover near the site is designed in a manner that does not compromise the visibility, accessibility or architectural aesthetics of the Atal Bus Stand and Baripada town.
While the local municipality has been asked to undertake plantations of over 6,000 saplings in and around the project area, the Forest department has allocated funds for greening activities across 10 acre land, ensuring ecological balance alongside infrastructure development.
The existing Baripada bus stand, located in the city centre, is old and congested, resulting in traffic congestion and commuter inconvenience. The new terminal is expected to decongest the city, improve road safety and enhance connectivity to major destinations including Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Kolkata and other cities.