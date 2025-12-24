Modern Atal bus stand at Baripada soon: Minister Krushna Chandra

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will develop a modern Atal Bus Stand at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district with airport-like facilities to enhance passenger convenience, urban mobility and tourism potential.

After a high-level review meeting on the proposed project here on Tuesday, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the new bus terminal will be a landmark public infrastructure project in northern Odisha.

“Baripada will be developed as a major transport hub. There will be no shortage of funds for this project. All departments concerned have been directed to work in coordination to ensure timely execution of the project with the highest standards of quality,” he said.

The Atal Bus Stand will be constructed on a five-acre patch of land, which has already been allotted. The terminal will be designed with a strong emphasis on passenger comfort, safety, accessibility and operational efficiency.

The modern bus terminal will have food courts, retail spaces, facilities for persons with disabilities, digital passenger information systems, CCTV surveillance, Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile charging points and child-friendly areas. It will have green infrastructure elements such as rainwater harvesting, solar lighting and landscaped open spaces.