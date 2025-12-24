NIT-R bags two SPARC projects to boost global research engagement

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela has secured two research projects under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) of the Union Ministry of Education. A total of `1.82 crore has been sanctioned for the projects, each of which are of two-year duration.

With this, the NIT-R will be able to cement high-impact global research engagement. SPARC is a national initiative aimed at strengthening India’s research ecosystem by promoting structured collaboration between higher education institutions of the country and leading global universities. It enables joint research, academic exchange, and research capacity building in identified priority areas.

The first project ‘Smart Exoskeletons in Healthcare: Principle and Practices for Developing Scalable Exosuits for Rural Applications’ with sanctioned value of `95.16 lakh is led by associate professor in department of Computer Science and Engineering Anup Nandy as principal investigator (PI) and associate professor Ratnakar Dash as the co-PI. The project is being implemented in collaboration with the University of Nebraska at Omaha, USA with Prof Mukul Mukherjee as foreign PI and Prof Philippe Malcolm as the co-PI.

It focuses on developing wearable robotic devices, known as exoskeletons, which assist individuals in regaining or improving mobility after illness or injury. Researchers from both sides would design affordable, scalable and easy-to-use exosuits tailored for elderly individuals and post-stroke patients, particularly in local clinical and rural healthcare contexts.

The wearable systems aim to support lower-limb movement and use smart sensors and artificial intelligence to analyse patient motion and assist in correcting movement patterns during rehabilitation. This institutional partnership involves joint course work, hands-on design and prototyping workshops, and student and researcher exchanges.