OSCSC junior accountant arrested in Sundargarh for DA case by Vigilance

ROURKELA: A junior accountant of the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) posted at Sundargarh town was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Vigilance officials said accused, Rabindra Kumar Barik, was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of over 275 per cent of his known sources of income. On Monday, simultaneous searches were conducted at five locations linked to him in Sundargarh and Balasore districts.

According to Vigilance estimates, the value of Barik’s movable assets stood at around Rs 1.08 crore. These included bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 43.81 lakh, one car and two motorcycles valued at Rs 12.70 lakh, household articles and cash amounting to Rs 32.15 lakh, and 175 gram of gold currently valued at about Rs 20.12 lakh.

The total value of his immovable properties is yet to be assessed. These include a triple-storey residential building spread over 3,550 square feet, a triple-storey market complex over 6,300 square feet, a kalyan mandap built over 8,900 square feet and four valuable plots, all located in Balasore district.