Rumour mills abuzz as Moquim holds closed-door meeting with supporters

JAJPUR: Expelled Congress leader and former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim held a closed-door meeting with local party leaders and his supporters here on Tuesday, setting rumour mills abuzz over formation of a new political outfit.

Moquim, who was expelled from Congress for his alleged anti-party activities earlier this month, was received by his supporters and well-wishers after he arrived at Kuakhia around 12.30 pm.

The former MLA was taken to Satsang Vihar premises near Bahadalapur village where he held a closed-door meeting with hundreds of his supporters including some senior Congress leaders and reportedly discussed his future course of action.

Congress leaders including former Zilla Parishad members, sarpanchs and samiti members from Binjharpur, Jajpur, Korei, Bari, Dharmasala and Badachana Assembly constituencies attended the meeting and shared their views on Moquim’s political future.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Moquim said, “I am a man of action and do not sit idle. After my expulsion from Congress, I have been meeting my well-wishers, senior Congress leaders and even leaders of other political parties. In the first leg, I have come to Jajpur and will travel to all parts of the state to meet leaders of Congress and other political parties to work out my future course of action.”