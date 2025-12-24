Rumour mills abuzz as Moquim holds closed-door meeting with supporters

JAJPUR: Expelled Congress leader and former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim held a closed-door meeting with local party leaders and his supporters here on Tuesday, setting rumour mills abuzz over formation of a new political outfit.
Moquim, who was expelled from Congress for his alleged anti-party activities earlier this month, was received by his supporters and well-wishers after he arrived at Kuakhia around 12.30 pm.
The former MLA was taken to Satsang Vihar premises near Bahadalapur village where he held a closed-door meeting with hundreds of his supporters including some senior Congress leaders and reportedly discussed his future course of action.
Congress leaders including former Zilla Parishad members, sarpanchs and samiti members from Binjharpur, Jajpur, Korei, Bari, Dharmasala and Badachana Assembly constituencies attended the meeting and shared their views on Moquim’s political future.
Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Moquim said, “I am a man of action and do not sit idle. After my expulsion from Congress, I have been meeting my well-wishers, senior Congress leaders and even leaders of other political parties. In the first leg, I have come to Jajpur and will travel to all parts of the state to meet leaders of Congress and other political parties to work out my future course of action.”
He cited the example of his recent meeting with senior leader Bijay Mohapatra at the latter’s residence, where they discussed the state’s political scenario. Moquim also hinted that some BJD leaders were in touch with him. He further indicated that a new political formation could take shape in the new year.
Moquim said discussions with Congress leaders of Jajpur revealed widespread dissatisfaction with the functioning of the party in the district and pointed to a leadership vacuum.
“This is clearly evident from the results of the last general elections. The Congress managed to secure only about 37,000 votes in the Jajpur Lok Sabha seat. The party could not cross the 10,000-vote mark in any of the Assembly constituency in the district. This reflects a dismal future for the grand old party in Jajpur,” he said.
After spending over two hours in Jajpur, Moquim left for Cuttack.