Samajik Nyay Manch to protest denial of permission for BAMCEF convention in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Samajik Nyaya Milit Manch has announced to stage dharna on Wednesday protesting against the decision of Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo to withdraw permission for holding the 42nd national convention of the All India Backward and Minorities Communities Employees’ Federation (BAMCEF) in Cuttack.

The convention was slated to be held from December 26 to 30, but the DCP revoked permission for the same on Sunday. Terming the decision as arbitrary, the organisation in a memorandum to the DGP stated that members of the SC, ST, OBC and minorities communities would hold a peaceful dharna near his camp office in Bhubaneswar as a mark of protest.

“Necessary arrangements had been made to accommodate around one lakh participants on the Balijatra ground in Cuttack after getting the DCP’s approval on November 1 for the event. Besides, clearance from all departments had also been received and necessary amounts of money deposited with the district collector for ground rent and other provisions. Members from all over the country had also booked tickets to attend the convention,” the memorandum stated.

Alleging that the DCP revoked the permission on some dubious ground, the manch members requested the DGP to intervene in the matter for revocation of the order.

The DCP withdrew permission for the convention after a video of the Rashtriya Pracharak of BAMCEF, Chand Mohammed allegedly having divisive and provocative contents in nature went viral on social media. “As Cuttack is a communally sensitive area and in view of the violence in the recent past, there appears to be serious apprehensions of breach of peace and disturbance of public order,” the letter of the DCP to the organisers had stated.