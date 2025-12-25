Amid huge rush, enforcement of PUCC deferred by one month

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief for vehicle owners, the Odisha government on Wednesday deferred the mandatory pollution under control certificate (PUCC) checks for fuel at petrol pumps by one month.

The decision was taken amid a huge rush at emission testing vehicles for PUCC and traffic control centres for payment of pending e-challans. Long queues have been witnessed at pollution testing centres ever since the State Transport Authority (STA) announced to enforce ‘no fuel for no valid PUCC’ at fuel stations from January.

Minister for Commerce and Transport Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said the decision to postpone the enforcement for one month was taken to provide relief to vehicle owners and allow them time to get their pollution certificates and other mandatory documents.

“The earlier plan was to make vehicle owners aware about the enforcement for a week and then enforce the plan from January first week. In view of the rush at pollution testing centres, we have decided to defer it for one month,” Jena told mediapersons.

The minister urged people to obtain all required documents for their vehicles, including PUCC, insurance, renewal of registration and fitness certificates, to avoid penalties and inconvenience. “The enforcement is needed to check environmental pollution and curb accidents,” Jena added.

PUCC is mandatory for all petrol, diesel and CNG-powered motor vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, trucks, buses and auto-rickshaws, to prove their emissions meet government standards.