CM Majhi orders probe, announces Rs 10 lakh relief in Bhadrak girl’s rape-murder; BJD seeks resignation

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Baligaon village of Bhadrak district and directed police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The chief minister instructed the authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice and awarded the strictest punishment under the law. He also announced an ex gratia of `10 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, the Opposition lashed out at the government for failing to control crime against women and children in the state. BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik alleged that the image of the state, once recognised for women’s safety and a strong rule of law, had been completely tarnished. Criticising the BJP government, he questioned the delay in taking decisive steps to ensure safety and security for women and children. “How many more innocent lives must be lost before the government wakes up?” he asked.

Protests were held during the day by youth and students’ wings of BJD in front of the official residence of the chief minister, demanding his resignation over the incident.

BJD media coordinator Priyabrata Majhi alleged there was a complete breakdown of law and order under BJP rule. Criminals were operating with impunity due to the failure of law and order machinery in the state. Despite the Home department being under the chief minister, the law and order situation had deteriorated, Majhi alleged.

“If the BJP government in Odisha cannot ensure the safety of women and children, it has no moral right to stay in power and should step down immediately,” he said.