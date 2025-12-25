CM Mohan Charan Majhi instructs officials to ensure paddy purchase in all districts by January 10

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday instructed officials to ensure full transparency in procurement of paddy so that farmers’ rights are never compromised.

Reviewing the status of paddy procurement, the chief minister also asked the millers to collect paddy from farmers promptly and ensure that they receive their due payments on time. He emphasised the need for procurement of non-paddy crops, particularly millets, pulses and oilseeds, to promote diversified agriculture.

Majhi directed district officials to ensure that procurement process begins in every district by January 10 with complete transparency. It was reported that procurement is already underway in 12 districts and token distribution has been completed in 17. Within the next week, procurement will start in an additional five districts, and by January 10, procurement will start in all districts.

As of now, 1,11,128 farmers have sold 4,97,594 tonne of paddy and approximately Rs 1,056.08 crore has been disbursed to them.