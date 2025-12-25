Denied permission to join duty, Deogarh deputy collector stages stir

BARIPADA: A deputy collector, who was recently transferred to Mayurbhanj from Deogarh district, staged dharna with her two sons in front of the collector’s office at Baripada on Wednesday after the administration reportedly refused to accept her joining letter.

Deputy collector Mamtaj Moharana was transferred to Baripada in the Revenue department. However, when she reported to the office to submit her joining letter recently, the district administration allegedly declined to accept it. Notably, the refusal is linked to two cases related to excess sand lifting during Moharana’s tenure as tehsildar of Badasahi. One of the cases pertains to alleged excess sand extraction from Budhabalanga riverbed and was filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2022. The case is currently sub-judice.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Iswar Kumar Naik said investigation into the two cases is underway and accepting her joining at this stage could obstruct the probe, as the matter is pending before the NGT. Therefore, the district administration decided not to accept her joining letter. He added that a letter has been sent to the government conveying this concern.