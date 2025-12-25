Grand start to 78th edition of Dhanujatra

BARGARH: The 78th edition of Dhanujatra, considered to be the largest open-air theatre in the world, kicked-off in Bargarh on Wednesday with a grand and colourful procession.

The procession commenced from Gandhi chowk at around 2 pm and after passing through various parts of the town, culminated at Samaleswari temple before reaching Hatpada where the Raj Darbar of King Kansa was set up for the opening ceremony in the evening. As many as 22 cultural troupes from Odisha and other states took part in the procession.

Traditional dances, folk songs and performances by artistes dressed in vibrant costumes added colour and charm, drawing large crowds along the route. Cultural troupes from outside the state including Chhattisgarh’s Maa Samaleswari Karma Dance Group and Panthi Dance Group, as well as a folk dance group from Kolkata, emerged as major crowd-pullers with their lively performances.

The inaugural ceremony at the Raj Darbar was held in presence of Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit, along with MLAs from Bargarh, Attabira, Bhatli and Barpali. The first day witnessed the symbolic beginning of Kansa’s reign. In a dramatic enactment, crown prince Kansa deposed Maharaja Ugrasena and ascended the throne, marking the onset of his tyranny in Mathura.

During the festival, more than 250 artistes will enact various roles in Mathura and Gopapura. Similarly, over 4,000 artistes from 170 cultural troupes will perform at the Raj Darbar and Ranga Mahal.