Odisha govt waives smart meter rent for 87 per cent power users in state

BHUBANESWAR: In a huge relief to domestic electricity consumers, the state government on Wednesday decided to exempt low-end consumers with contracted demand (CD) up to 2 kW from paying meter rent. The decision was taken by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“This will enable low-end consumers, who constitute 87 per cent of the total consumer base, to avail the benefits of smart meters without paying any meter rent and without any impact on the retail supply tariff,” chief secretary Monoj Ahuja told mediapersons after the cabinet meeting.

Ahuja said this will enable Tata Power-managed power distribution companies to fulfil the national mandate for speedy implementation of 100 per cent smart metering in the state. The state government has launched the ‘MMSBY-Installation of Smart Meters Phase-l’ scheme across the state to expedite installation of smart meters which is part of a phased plan under schemes like the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) approved by the central government, he said.

The chief secretary said meter rent for all consumers having smart meter with CD up to and including 2 kW have already been abolished with effect from April 1, 2025 as per March 24 Retail Supply Tariff (RST) order of the OERC.

“In compliance with the directive of the Retail Supply Tariff order dated 24.03.2025, the discoms have come up with a proposal for installation of 11,53,100 smart meters, replacement of non-smart meters with smart meters for 8,75,000 consumers and 2,78,100 new connection (estimated) for consumers with CD up to and including 2 kW in FY 2025-26 under the scheme,” he added.

Ahuja said, the discoms will undertake installation of smart meters through tariff-based capital expenditure (CAPEX) as approved by OERC from the next financial year.