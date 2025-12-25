Orissa HC pulls up prison authorities over escaped convicts

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the response of prison authorities regarding multiple cases of escaped or absconding life convicts from the Biju Pattnaik Open Air Ashram, Jamujhari, and has directed the director general of Prisons to file a fresh, detailed affidavit.

A division bench of Justices SK Sahoo and Chittaranjan Dash was hearing the matter on December 22, when an affidavit filed by ADG of Prisons and Correctional Services Amitabh Thakur pursuant to an earlier order dated December 10, 2025. The affidavit stated that although the DG Prisons was directed to file the response, he was away from headquarters on official tour, following which the ADG filed the affidavit upon authorisation.

According to the affidavit, “Altogether 17 life convicts have escaped at different points of time and 15 life convicts, who were released either on furlough or parole, have not yet reported back.” With regard to one Munshi Bhue alias Mansi, it was stated that he escaped on June 19, 2018, after which an FIR was registered at Chandaka PS on June 21 that year.

The charge sheet under section 224 of the IPC was submitted only on August 27, 2025. A warrant of arrest was issued on August 28 and he was eventually recaptured on December 13 from his native village in Bargarh district.