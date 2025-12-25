Sundargarh district Jail inmates resort to hunger strike over ‘mismanagement’

ROURKELA: Inmates of Sundargarh district jail launched a hunger strike on Wednesday morning alleging mismanagement in the prison.

Around 545 convicted and under-trial prisoners (UTPs) lodged in the jail refused to eat their breakfast demanding immediate removal of the prison superintendent. They accused the jail administration of violating the guidelines which allow prisoners to meet their relatives, friends and others. They claimed the jail authorities were deliberately cutting down the visiting time and placing unwarranted restrictions in violation of the prison manual.

The agitating prisoners further alleged that despite the biting cold condition, the jail administration was not providing necessary facilities to them. Besides, there were issues with quality and serving of food. Alleging violation of their human rights inside the prison, they demanded removal of the jail superintendent.

Due to the protest, the scheduled production of about 100 UTPs in courts was cancelled on the day. On being informed about the strike, senior officers of Sundargarh police district rushed to the jail along with the local sub-collector. Efforts to restore normalcy failed.

A senior police officer said normalcy was restored in the jail at around 6 pm following prolonged discussion with the authorities of the Prisons directorate. Sambalpur-based DIG of Prisons Gariba Sahu along with other officers of Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha reached the jail to take stock of the situation. The agitating inmates relented after the prison authorities assured to look into their demands and also asserted that provisions of the jail manual would be followed strictly, he said.

Rourkela-based DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said there was no law and order situation in the jail. Police were deployed for maintaining peace. The issue was an internal affair of the prison administration which was resolved, he added.