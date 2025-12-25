Two Maoists carrying Rs 23.65 lakh bounty die in gun battle with security forces in Kandhamal

BHUBANESWAR: Two Maoist operatives were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Gumma forest area under Belghar police station of Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a small mobile team of the Special Operations Group (SOG), comprising exclusively local personnel and stationed at Kotagad, was mobilised basing on intelligence inputs received from the SIW about the presence of Maoists in the forest area. When the team reached the location, an exchange of fire followed between the Maoists and the security personnel.

Both Maoists, who were in civil dress, were killed during the encounter. Security forces later recovered one revolver, one .303 firearm, and a walkie-talkie from the spot.

Preliminary identification revealed the deceased as Bari alias Rakesh, an area committee member of Rayagada under Bansadhara-Ghumsar-Nagabali (BGN) division and a native of Sukma. The other was Amrit, who was with Supply Dalam and hailed from Bijapur.

Officials said Bari carried a cash reward of Rs 22 lakh while there was reward of Rs 1.65 lakh on Amrit’s head. Combing operations in the area are continuing and more forces have been mobilised, ADG (Anti Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda said.