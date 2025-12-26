Acute doctors’ shortage hits healthcare at Cuttack City Hospital

CUTTACK: Acute shortage of doctors at City Hospital, the district headquarters hospital (DHH), in Cuttack has crippled healthcare delivery service at the facility.

Sources said, while the total sanctioned strength of doctors at the hospital is 134, at present, only 78 doctors are available while the remaining 56 posts are lying vacant. Of the 78 in-service doctors, over 20 are contractual who have been reappointed after retirement.

Meanwhile, such a stark shortage of doctors has posed a problem in healthcare delivery even as patient footfall at the DHH crosses 1,000 on a daily basis.

As per reports, there is just one paediatric doctor at the hospital against the sanctioned strength of two. This apart, the hospital has no sanctioned post for a cardiologist and patients are mostly referred to SCB medical college and hospital for treatment.

Contacted, chief district medical officer Dr Prasant Kumar Hota said he has apprised the Health and Family Welfare department for filling up the vacant doctor posts soon.