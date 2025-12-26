Despair and shattered hope for family of migrant worker murdered in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The world has come crashing down on the poverty-stricken family of 20-year-old Suhel Rana from West Bengal’s Murshidabad who was beaten to death by a group of miscreants in Sambalpur on Wednesday.

The second child in the family, Suhel was working as a labourer for the past two years, helping his father shoulder the responsibility of running the household. With one sister married a few years ago and his mother and younger sister still back home in Murshidabad, his earnings had become vital for the family’s sustenance, sources close to the family said. He had even helped repay loans taken for his sister’s marriage.

That fragile support system was shattered when Suhel was beaten to death by a group of miscreants allegedly on suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant though police refuted the claim. The news of his death plunged the family into shock and despair. Though Suhel’s postmortem was conducted on Thursday afternoon, none of his immediate family members could be present. His father, who also works as a migrant labourer in Kerala, could not reach Sambalpur in time, leaving the family to mourn from afar.