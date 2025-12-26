Engage nodal officers to check dog menace on campuses in Odisha: DHE

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has asked all universities and colleges in the state to engage a nodal officer to look into the menace of stray dogs on their campuses.

The registrar of universities and principals of all government and non-government aided colleges have also been asked by the department to submit a consolidated report regarding measures they have taken to prevent stray dogs from entering their premises. Issuing a directive to this effect recently, Higher Education deputy secretary Ramesh Chandra Behera said the compliance is required as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

Behera has asked the university and college authorities to nominate a nodal officer other than the NSS officer, to ensure cleanliness and prevention of stray dogs into their campus. The details of the nodal officer is also required to be displayed at the notice board of the respective higher education institution and informed to the local municipal authority.

“Each educational institute premise has to be secured with adequate green fencing, boundary walls and gates to prevent entry of stray dogs,” Behera ordered. He asked the university and college authorities to create awareness programmes with the help of volunteers on preventive behaviour around stray animals and first aid for dog bite cases. Proper waste management system needs to be implemented to eliminate food sources that attract animals, the institutions were told.

The Supreme Court on November 7 this year directed all states and Union territories to ‘forthwith’ remove stray dogs from public places including the premises of educational institutions. The apex court also ordered relocation of such dogs to designated sheltes after due sterilisation and vaccination.