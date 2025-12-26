Farmers meet Koraput collector over non-functioning of paddy procurement centres

JEYPORE: Irked over non-functioning of paddy procurement centres, farmer leaders of Jeypore met Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan on Wednesday demanding immediate operationalisation of mandis to prevent distress sale.

Leaders of Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch urged the collector to ensure smooth functioning of all the mandis for the benefit of farmers. They informed Mahajan that thousands of quintals of paddy are lying at various RMC marketing yards, as purchasing agencies failed to lift stocks.

Sources said after procurement commenced from Borigumma on December 11, 108 mandis were to become operational across the district. However, no significant progress in paddy procurement has been recorded over the past 15 days.

Meanwhile, chief civil supplies officer Manas Ranjan Mohapatra said paddy procurement centres have already been opened in different parts of Borigumma and all mandis would become operational soon with faster procurement.