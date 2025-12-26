Five guards held for killing two during theft bid

ANGUL: Talcher police on Thursday arrested five security guards for allegedly gunning down two persons during a theft attempt at the stockyard of an infrastructure company near Lingarakata village.

The accused are Ganeswara Sahoo (45) of Samal, Abhimanyu Sahoo (48) of Banarpal, Parasuram Parida (50) of Talcher besides Kishan Manjhi (25) and Anandi Manjhi (48), both residents of Bihar. A 12-bore gun and several empty cartridges were recovered from them.

The five accused, employed as guards at the stockyard of Grotam Infrastructure Limited, reportedly opened fire at Dibya Ranjan Parida (17) of Lingarakata and Janardana Naik (22) of Nirakarpur village and killed them.

Angul SP Rahul Jain said the crime took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. A group of thieves including the two victims attempted to commit theft at the stockyard of Grotam Infrastructure Limited near Lingarakata under Talcher Town police limits. They were confronted by the five security guards.

A heated altercation ensued following which Ganeswara allegedly opened fire. Splinters from the gunshot hit Dibya Ranjan and Janardana in the chest. Both sustained critical injuries and later succumbed.