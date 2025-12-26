Government to bring in DLP for Bikashita Odisha scheme

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to introduce a mandatory defect liability period (DLP) of three years for projects exceeding Rs 10 lakh under the Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha scheme.

Official sources said the DLP will come into force from the day of completion of the projects. Earlier, there was no provision of DLP in projects which compromised the quality of the initiative.

Stressing that there will be no compromise on quality of the project works, sources said provision of punishment and recovery of funds from contractors for poor quality of work is also being considered. The state government will bring out a notification in this regard soon, they informed.

Besides, a new framework has been formulated to strengthen community participation and improve transparency in project selection under the Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha scheme aimed at accelerating inclusive rural development. This will also address the issues of delayed approval and completion of the projects.

The new framework shifts the scheme towards a more participatory and bottom up approach to enhance accountability in project implementation. Under the revised process, need-based project proposals will now be invited from members of the panchayati raj institutions, elected representatives including the MPs and MLAs and civil society members by publishing a notice in the collectorate, zilla parishad, block, gram panchayat offices and the district web portal.

The Bikashita Gaon, Bikashita Odisha scheme is a replacement of the BJD government’s Ama Odisha, Naveen Odisha scheme for which a budget provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been made in 2025-26.