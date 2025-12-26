Kharif paddy procurement moves at snail’s pace in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: Kharif paddy procurement in Kalahandi, which began on November 29, continues to progress at a slow pace, triggering widespread discontent among farmers.

For the current procurement season, the state government has fixed the first-phase target of 36,58,000 quintal of paddy for Kalahandi district. However, the Civil Supplies department has assessed that total procurement is likely to exceed 65 lakh quintal, compared to 62,96,807 quintal procured during the last kharif season.

Despite this, procurement remains sluggish. Against the first-phase target, only 8,98,954 quintal have been procured so far. Of the 1,23,018 farmers registered, merely 19,594 have been able to sell their produce till date. In many cases, farmers have not received tokens for their entire produce, leading to resentment and fears of token expiry due to slow lifting.

The Kalahandi wing of BJD on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the district collector, alleging mismanagement in the procurement process. The party claimed that delay in token issuance has forced more than 80 per cent of farmers to spend cold nights at their threshing grounds guarding harvested paddy.

The memorandum further alleged non-cooperation by millers, accusing them of harassing farmers and luring them to sell paddy at distress prices. Farmers are allegedly being forced to accept deductions of 5 to 9 kg per quintal, while the MSP and input subsidy have turned into a hoax, said BJD district president Pradeep Kumar Dishari. The BJD workers would take to the streets if there was no tangible improvement in the situation, he warned.