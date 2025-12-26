Odisha CM launches digital initiatives to mark Good Governance Day

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday launched several key digital governance initiatives, including the CM dashboard, the expansion of the OSWAS system to district and block levels, and the citizen-centric ‘Ama Sathi Unified WhatsApp Chatbot’.

Addressing a state-level function celebrating the Good Governance Day and the 101th birth anniversary of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at OUAT Krushi Shiksha Sadan here, he said it is under the principles of good governance by the former and the administrative reforms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state government is dedicated to the welfare of 4.5 crore people of the state.

“The CM dashboard will enable real-time monitoring of government projects and schemes, while the OSWAS (Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System) expansion will make administrative functioning paperless even at the grassroots. The ‘Ama Sathi’ chatbot will provide access to over 150 essential government services, including healthcare and drinking water, strengthening public service delivery with transparency,” Majhi said.

Paying glowing tributes to Vajpayee, he said, “Vajpayee ji never treated politics as a profession but as a sacred duty of public service.” Highlighting the former PM’s contributions to the state, Majhi said establishment of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, creation of East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone, Paradip Refinery and the Paradip-Haridaspur rail line bears Vajpayee’s signature.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister joined the 10th Atal Samman-2025, organised at the state BJP headquarters. Later he offered floral tributes at Vajpayee’s statue at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar campus and also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the latter’s life and achievements. Winners of essay and painting competitions organised by the Information and Public Relation department were also felicitated on the occasion.