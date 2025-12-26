Odisha CM Majhi opens new SOG centre, hikes perks for forces

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated the new Special Operations Group (SOG) training and briefing centre at Chandaka with a capacity to train 400 personnel at a time, along with a state-of-the-art counter-terrorism training facility. The new facility will significantly strengthen the state’s security preparedness.

Majhi also inaugurated major police infrastructure projects across the state, including 16 police station buildings in 16 districts, 70 residential quarters, office buildings, barracks, armouries and administrative blocks.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said violence has no place in a democracy and the government would deal firmly with organisations and individuals who dare to break law and order. He particularly appealed the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) groups to surrender and return to the mainstream of society to become partners in the state’s development.

Highlighting SOG’s vital role in tackling LWE for over three decades, Majhi said Odisha is steadily progressing towards the national goal of eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026. He cited the recent mass surrender of 22 Maoists in Malkangiri district as an encouraging sign of success.

“The country is moving rapidly on the path of peace and development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategic leadership of Union Home minister Amit Shah,” he said.