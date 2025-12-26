Odisha government to roll out new scheme to infuse life in sericulture

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to roll out Mukhyamantri Resham Vikas Yojana (MRVY), a flagship initiative to strengthen the sericulture sector, from the next financial year.

Approved by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently, the new scheme will empower farmers, especially those in rural and tribal areas. The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department has planned to spend Rs 274.22 crore over a period of five years.

Four kinds of silk, Tasar, Eri, Muga and Mulberry, are now being commercially cultivated in Odisha. Tasar sericulture is the predominant activity as a major benefactor of tribal communities and the state has been successful in piloting promotion of Eri and Muga Sericulture in its different agro-climatic zones.

Department sources said sericulture sector is highly labour-intensive and provides livelihood support to thousands of families and rural households in the on-farm as well as the off-farm sector across 24 districts with more than 80 per cent of the households belonging to ST communities and women in particular. Currently, more than 12,000 hectares of land in Odisha are under sericulture cultivation, apart from natural host plant habitats found across districts and biosphere regions.

Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said the focus will be on increasing silk production by improving silkworm seed infrastructure, expanding host plantations, upgrading skills of farmers and encouraging the use of modern rearing techniques.

“The new initiative will help raise farm income, create steady employment and reinforce the entire value chain from cocoon rearing to weaving while also nudging the sector towards innovation and research-driven growth,” she said.