Odisha government to roll out new scheme to infuse life in sericulture

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to roll out Mukhyamantri Resham Vikas Yojana (MRVY), a flagship initiative to strengthen the sericulture sector, from the next financial year.
Approved by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently, the new scheme will empower farmers, especially those in rural and tribal areas. The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department has planned to spend Rs 274.22 crore over a period of five years.
Four kinds of silk, Tasar, Eri, Muga and Mulberry, are now being commercially cultivated in Odisha. Tasar sericulture is the predominant activity as a major benefactor of tribal communities and the state has been successful in piloting promotion of Eri and Muga Sericulture in its different agro-climatic zones.
Department sources said sericulture sector is highly labour-intensive and provides livelihood support to thousands of families and rural households in the on-farm as well as the off-farm sector across 24 districts with more than 80 per cent of the households belonging to ST communities and women in particular. Currently, more than 12,000 hectares of land in Odisha are under sericulture cultivation, apart from natural host plant habitats found across districts and biosphere regions.
Secretary of Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said the focus will be on increasing silk production by improving silkworm seed infrastructure, expanding host plantations, upgrading skills of farmers and encouraging the use of modern rearing techniques.
“The new initiative will help raise farm income, create steady employment and reinforce the entire value chain from cocoon rearing to weaving while also nudging the sector towards innovation and research-driven growth,” she said.
The MRVY has been designed to realign and strengthen existing programmes in line with the sector’s changing needs. Special attention will be given to the modal eco-race conservation programme to protect the unique Modal Tasar eco-race found in the Similipal biosphere of Mayurbhanj district.
The government has planned to promote castor and tapioca-based ericulture for production of Karuna silk, supported by new and upgraded infrastructure. The scheme will promote upgradation and maintenance of seed farms/germplasm centres in ericentres, cocoon procurement centers for production of quality Eri silkworm seed leading to production of Karuna silk.
“Support will be extended to Tasar silk parks and women engaged in these clusters. Mulberry clusters will be promoted to ensure a steady supply of Basunga Patta for the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri, along with establishment and management of silkworm host plant nurseries,” said the secretary.
As part of the initiative, Odisha State Sericulture Research and Training Institute (OSSR&TI) will be operationalised as a dedicated hub for training, skill upgradation and technology transfer for farmers, extension workers, officials and other stakeholders linked to the sericulture value chain.