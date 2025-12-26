Odisha's first dual chamber leadless pacemaker implanted in 60-year-old patient

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal Hospital has performed successful implantation of dual chamber leadless pacemaker in a 60-year-old patient for the first time in Odisha.

Former Mayurbhanj MP Laxman Tudu received the dual chamber leadless pacemaker during a successful surgery recently. A team of surgeons led by senior consultants of cardiology Dr Manabhanjan Jena and Dr Sushant Pradhan conducted the highly complex structural heart intervention.

Dr Jena said implanting a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker involves two small devices placed directly in the heart via a catheter from the groin and it does not require surgical incisions or pacing leads, significantly reducing complications and ensuring faster recovery of patients.

Senior consultant (CTVS) Dr Chandrabhanu Parija, consultant Dr Jhulan Kumar Jena, senior consultants (cardiology) Dr Sanat Sahu and Dr BB Binakar were part of the team along with cardiac anaesthesiologist Dr Biranchi Narayan Pratihari.

Tudu expressed his gratitude and appreciated the efforts of the team for giving him a new life. He also thanked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the state government for facilitating the procedure.