On the run for five years, Odisha fraudster held for duping 500 youngsters of Rs 1.5 crore

BERHAMPUR: Berhmapur Sadar police on Wednesday nabbed a fraudster, who was on the run for five years, on charges of duping more than 500 youths of over Rs 1.5 crore by promising them jobs in Singapore.

The accused, Subrat Palo (45), was arrested from Hillpatana area of Berhampur. Police seized two mobile phones, photocopies of air tickets and and health check-up certificates issued by a Chennai diagnostic centre, work permits for Singapore and appointment letters purportedly issued by Keppel Shipyard.

Police said one B Giridhari Rao of Tata Colony had lodged a complaint in 2019, alleging that Palo had taken Rs 40,000 from him with the assurance of providing a job in Singapore. However, neither any job was arranged nor was the money refunded.

During investigation, police found that Palo along with his associate Balaram Maharana had started a job consultancy and training centre at Bhabinipur in 2019. They reportedly advertised their services to unemployed youths, luring them with promises of lucrative jobs in Singapore.

After undergoing training, victims were reportedly asked to pay Rs 30,000 each towards passport, air tickets and other expenses, with assurances that they would be sent abroad in phases. Those who already had passports were further charged Rs 7,000 and were handed photocopies of air tickets from Chennai to Bangkok and onward to Singapore in May 2019. They were also made to undergo medical check-ups, for which another Rs 3,000 was collected, said police.

As asked by the accused, the victims reached Chennai airport, but Palo failed to turn up. Attempts to contact him proved futile as the phones of the accused were switched off. The victims eventually returned from Chennai and found that the training centre had vanished, while the rented house at Bhabinipur had also been vacated.

Police said further verification revealed that Palo had two previous cheating cases registered against him, one in 2009 and another in 2017. A search has been launched for his associate Balaram, police added.