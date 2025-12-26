Pradhan unveils, lays stones for 40 projects worth Rs 245.57 crore in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 40 development projects worth over Rs 245.57 crore in the district on the occasion of Good Governance Day on Thursday. The inaugurated projects included the new Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) at Rairakhol.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, Pradhan said the projects would not only strengthen the education ecosystem in the region but also significantly accelerate the overall development process.

Recalling the contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pradhan said the Sambalpur-Talcher railway line stands as a testament to the former prime minister’s farsighted vision. Vajpayee had remained deeply committed to Odisha’s development and assured that there would be no shortage of funds for the state’s reconstruction after the devastating super cyclone.

Highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of Rairakhol, the union minister described the region as a sacred land closely associated with Mahima Dharma and its legendary poet-saint Bhima Bhoi. Quoting Bhoi’s timeless lines on compassion and collective welfare, he said the saint’s philosophy continues to inspire contemporary development initiatives focused on inclusive growth.