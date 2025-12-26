Rape and murder case in Baligaon: Bandh hits life in Chandbali block

BHADRAK: Normal life was paralysed in Bhadrak’s Chandbali block on Thursday as opposition BJD and Congress observed a six-hour bandh in protest against the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Baligaon panchayat.

While shops, markets and commercial establishments remained shut, the agitators including local residents and workers of both the parties blocked key roads by burning tyres, leading to disruption in vehicular traffic in Chandbali and nearby areas. Activists of the Left parties also participated in the bandh.

The agitators rejected the Rs 10 lakh financial assistance announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the kin of the deceased girl and demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation for the bereaved family.

Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray of the BJD said public anger over the horrific crime was clearly visible through the strike. Police said no untoward incident was reported during the bandh. Heavy police deployment was made at all vulnerable places to maintain law and order.

The girl, a Class III student, went missing while returning from school on Tuesday afternoon. Her body with injuries on private parts was recovered in the evening near a bush behind Baligaon panchayat office under Chandbali police limits. Police on Wednesday arrested the 30-year-old prime accused of nearby Rampali village for allegedly raping and strangulating the minor to death.

Following the arrest, an angry mob demolished the accused’s house while the incident sparked intense political debates with the opposition criticising the state government’s handling of law and order.

The BJD and Congress have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also in charge of the Home department.

Meanwhile, DIG (Eastern zone) Pinak Mishra said the case has been placed under the ‘red flag’ category for quick and thorough investigation.