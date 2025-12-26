Three Odisha cities cross 300 AQI, surpass Delhi in pollution

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has once again emerged as the most polluted state in the country with air quality of at least three cities crossing the 300-mark, surpassing Delhi in the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday.

Balasore topped the list of most polluted areas in the country with an AQI of 338 micrograms per cubic metre (mg/m3) followed by industrial town Talcher with an AQI of 320 mg/m3 that placed both the urban centres in ‘very poor’ category. Meanwhile, Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district also recorded an AQI of over 300 mg/m3 alongside three other places in the country including Haldia, Rupnagar and Visakhapatnam.

Even Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, which recorded an AQI of 239 mg/m3 and 260 mg/m3 respectively, placing them in ‘poor category’, have stood more polluted than Delhi where the AQI level hovered around 234 mg/m3 in the evening (4 pm), stated the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin.

The pollution level in urban pockets of the state continues to remain alarming as industrial towns - Angul and Talcher - were also among India’s five most polluted places on Wednesday with AQI levels of 303 mg/m3 and 336 mg/m3, respectively.

What is even more shocking is that the air quality of coastal town Balasore breached the 300-mark for at least three days in the last one week and six days in entire December so far. The air quality of Angul has also crossed 300-mark four times in the last one week.