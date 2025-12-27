Centre clears Rs 155 crore for digital agriculture infrastructure development in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Union government has approved an incentive of Rs 155.48 crore under special central assistance (SCA) in the agriculture sector for completion of digital crop survey and farmers’ registry in the state.

The SCA will be for both components of AgriStack, a digital public infrastructure initiative for agriculture. This includes Rs 100 crore for successfully completing the digital crop survey and Rs 55.48 crore for the farmers’ resgistry.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who holds the agriculture and farmers’ empowerment portfolio, said this recognition reflects Odisha’s strong compliance with national standards, timely achievement of coverage milestones, reinforcing the state’s leadership in adopting data-driven, farmer-centric digital reforms. This will make agriculture more transparent, efficient and prosperous.

He asked the agriculture department to leverage these tools to script a new chapter of growth and sustainability in Odisha’s agrarian economy.

The farmers registry provides an authenticated, verified database of farmers, enabling accurate beneficiary identification for schemes such as PM-KISAN, CM-KISAN and crop insurance.

The digital crop survey provides geo-referenced plotwise crop sown information, helping the state to prepare realistic area and production estimates, procurement plans and other scheme delivery to targeted farmers.