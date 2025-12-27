Domestic violence deaths: Two women killed by husbands in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: In two separate incidents, two women were reportedly murdered by their husbands in Mayurbhanj district in the last 24 hours.

In the first case, 23-year-old Nagi Singh was allegedly killed by her husband Kusa Singh (28) on suspicion of infidelity in Sukhuapata village within Sarat police limits on Friday noon.

Police said Kusa suspected Nagi of having extramarital affair with a neighbour. He reportedly used to fight with his wife frequently over the issue. On the day, he came home from his farmland and found Nagi talking to a neighbour outside the house. He became enraged and sought to know the topic of their discussion. Nagi too became angry and confronted him. In a fit of rage, the accused reportedly threw her on the ground and jumped on her neck, leading to the woman’s instant death.

Neighbours rushed to the spot on hearing the loud fight between the couple. However, Kusa warned them not to intervene in his family matter. On being informed, Sarat police reached village and sent Nagi’s body to Udala sub-divisional hospital for postmortem. After registering a murder case, police arrested the accused.