Ganesh Uike’s death has left Odisha’s Naxal outfit rudderless

BHUBANESWAR: It took about an hour and two bursts of heavy firing to neutralise Ganesh Uike’s the dense forested area of Rambha on the borders of Ganjam and Kandhamal, on Thursday morning.

There were 12 Maoist operatives in the camp but Odisha Police had pointed intelligence about the presence of Uike, a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist) who carried Rs 1.1 crore reward on his head.

That explained the 700-strong contingent of the security forces, 20 Special Operations Group (SOG) units of Odisha Police, two battalions of CRPF and one BSF team.

When the Maoists fired at least 100 rounds upon spotting the security forces, it received heavy firing. The exchange of fire happened in two episodes, from 8.30 am to 9.15 am and the second one for another 15 minutes. Eight of the Maoists fled, leaving behind Uike and three others at the exchange of fire location.

With Uike , the CPI (Maoist)’s Odisha operation leader is now gone. Earlier, he looked after the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) and Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavali (BGN) divisions, said police sources. However, after the killing of Modem Balakrishna, Ganesh took charge of the banned outfit’s activities in Odisha.