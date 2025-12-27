Illegal bus stoppages cause traffic woes on Cuttack roads

CUTTACK: Illegal bus stoppages along one of Cuttack’s busiest roads are causing frequent traffic jams and posing serious safety risks to commuters.

Despite repeated warnings from the police, the practice continues unabated along the stretch from Khannagar Malachandia chowk to Badambadi Square. According to reports, more than 500 private buses ply daily from the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) to various parts of the state via Malachandia chowk, Badambadi Square and Madhupatna.

These buses routinely make illegal stops at multiple points along the busy stretch to pick up passengers, leading to traffic congestion and increasing the risk of accidents. On the evening of December 16, a private bus en route to Keonjhar stopped near Jhanjir Mangala Gada to board passengers. As the bus suddenly resumed movement, it ran over a youth, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, angry locals vandalised the bus and demanded stringent action against such abrupt and unauthorised stoppages, particularly on the Khannagar Malachandia chowk–Badambadi Square stretch. The next day, Badambadi police maintained strict surveillance on bus movement in the area, driving away buses attempting to stop, and imposing fines on several violators.