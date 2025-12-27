None can break BJD, it’s people’s party: BJD president Naveen

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday dismissed talks about the party breaking up in the near future and asserted that it will remain the voice of Odisha for the next 100 years.

Addressing the BJD’s 29th foundation day celebrations at the Sankha Bhawan here, the former chief minister lashed out at ‘some political parties and persons’ for spreading misinformation about the party.

He said the BJD does not belong to one or two leaders but has evolved into the voice of Odisha’s 4.5 crore people. The BJD, he added, has become a people’s movement deeply rooted in Odia aspirations and pride. “BJD is there and will continue to be the voice of the people of Odisha for the next 100 years,” he said.

The former chief minister said since 1997, the party has served the people of Odisha following the ideology of former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

From 2000 to 2024, the BJD rule has been a golden era in Odisha’s development history. During this period, the state fought against poverty, hunger, infant mortality and natural disasters successfully.

Naveen said the BJD government gave Odisha a new identity, empowered women, increased farmers’ incomes, provided free health services under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, brought investment to the state and created jobs for the youth.