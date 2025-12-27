Normal life hit as farmers shut down Padampur over paddy procurement ‘failure’

BARGARH: Normal life was affected in Padampur sub-division of Bargarh district on Friday as farmers observed a 12-hour bandh protesting the alleged failure of the administration to ensure smooth paddy procurement during the ongoing kharif season.
All government and private offices, banks, educational institutions, markets and business establishments were closed while vehicles remained off the roads during the bandh.
The agitating farmers, under the banner of Rajbodasambar Krushak Sangathan, said Bargarh district is witnessing a near-paralysis in procurement operations this year. Over three lakh tonne of paddy was procured in the district by December 24 during the 2024-25 kharif season. But in the current kharif season, procurement has reached only around 1.5 lakh tonne by the same date, which is almost 50 per cent lower than last year, they alleged.
“The administration usually procures nearly 77 lakh quintal of paddy on an average during the kharif season in Bargarh district. However, till date, only about 15 lakh quintal (around 20 per cent) has been procured from 33,571 farmers. Nearly 1.25 lakh farmers are still waiting to sell their produce,” claimed the farmers.
Many farmers alleged that even their first procurement tokens are yet to be issued, while millers are refusing to lift paddy unless they agree to deductions of 3-4 kg per quintal at mandis. “With procurement progressing at a snail’s pace, farmers are being forced to sell paddy at lower prices to private traders, leading to heavy financial distress,” they claimed.
Farmer leader and advisor of Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan Ramesh Mahapatra said, “We have been protesting against mismanagement in paddy procurement since the beginning of the current kharif season. These issues have been raised multiple times, but no corrective steps have been taken so far.”
Later in the day, the assistant civil supplies officer and the Padampur tehsildar tried to hold discussions with the agitating farmers. However, the farmers alleged that the officials failed to provide any concrete assurance on their demands, leading to the talks ending inconclusively.
Mahapatra said if the administration fail to address the farmers’ demands, the agitation will be intensified in the coming days.