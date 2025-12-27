Normal life hit as farmers shut down Padampur over paddy procurement ‘failure’

BARGARH: Normal life was affected in Padampur sub-division of Bargarh district on Friday as farmers observed a 12-hour bandh protesting the alleged failure of the administration to ensure smooth paddy procurement during the ongoing kharif season.

All government and private offices, banks, educational institutions, markets and business establishments were closed while vehicles remained off the roads during the bandh.

The agitating farmers, under the banner of Rajbodasambar Krushak Sangathan, said Bargarh district is witnessing a near-paralysis in procurement operations this year. Over three lakh tonne of paddy was procured in the district by December 24 during the 2024-25 kharif season. But in the current kharif season, procurement has reached only around 1.5 lakh tonne by the same date, which is almost 50 per cent lower than last year, they alleged.

“The administration usually procures nearly 77 lakh quintal of paddy on an average during the kharif season in Bargarh district. However, till date, only about 15 lakh quintal (around 20 per cent) has been procured from 33,571 farmers. Nearly 1.25 lakh farmers are still waiting to sell their produce,” claimed the farmers.