Odisha to roll out new scheme for disabled students

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has formulated an integrated scholarship scheme for students with special needs.

Eligible students with disabilities will receive a monthly scholarship up to Rs 700 under the revamped Banishree scholarship scheme. In order to ensure that no eligible student is left out, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has simplified the existing framework by including all 21 categories of disabilities.

Unique disability identity (UDID) certificates are issued under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, for these 21 categories of disabilities. Earlier, limited coverage and procedural hurdles had restricted access for many students.

Sources said the scheme has been onboarded on the state common scholarship application portal, allowing students with a valid disability certificate to apply online and avail the scholarship over and above any other state or central scholarship they may be eligible for. Coverage for the scholarship spans all levels of education - from primary classes (I-V) and middle and high school (VI-X) to college, university and professional courses, both within and outside the state.

Eligible primary students will get Rs 400 per month while middle and high school students will be provided Rs 500. Similarly, Plus-II and Plus-III students III will get Rs 600 and postgraduate and technical and vocational training students will get Rs 700.