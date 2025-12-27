Old recipes with a modern twist at Khadya Mahotsav

BHUBANESWAR: Ever tried desi machha patrapoda presented like Japanese sushi or aloo dum paired with malpua, Odisha’s popular traditional sweet?
Many such unique culinary fusions are drawing large crowd at the ongoing Odisha Khadya Mahotsav 2025, organised by the Biswa Odia Parivar at the exhibition ground in the state capital. The food festival, which began on December 23 and will continue till December 29, features around 140 stalls showcasing a wide range of traditional, contemporary and fusion food items from across the state. The festival is open from 10 am to 10 pm.
From traditional pithas (pancakes) and Mayurbhanj’s Mudhi Mansa to aromatic Koraput coffee blends, the event has brought Odisha’s rich culinary heritage and diversity under one roof providing a platform to the local entrepreneurs to grow and thrive.
Rosismita Barik, a home baker from Bhubaneswar, is drawing huge crowd to her stall with innovative fusion of traditional dishes. She said patrapoda fish is a famous traditional cuisine which she has presented in the form of Japanese sushi. “Our traditional food is no less charming and blends beautifully with modern concepts,” she said, adding that the response from visitors has been very encouraging.
Triguna Dasmohapatra from Jagatsinghpur, who shared an emotional connection behind setting up his stall, said his mother is an excellent cook and he had always wanted others to taste the traditional Odia dishes she prepares, such as pitha, prawn curry and crab curry etc. This kiosk is an attempt to introduce people to the authentic flavours of homemade Odia food, he said.
The festival offers food in three formats, freshly prepared and served dishes, ready-to-eat items and packaged food products that visitors can take home. Apart from food, the event also features cultural programmes highlighting Odisha’s art, music and traditions adding to the festive atmosphere.
Biswa Odia Parivar chairman Sajjan Sharma said the main focus of Odisha Khadya Mahotsav is to popularise traditional Odia food and bring state’s rich culinary heritage closer to the public. “We want people, especially the younger generation, to rediscover and take pride in the food of their own land,” he said.
He added that the Mahotsav, organised for the first time, has brought together entrepreneurs and women representatives from across districts.