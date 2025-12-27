Old recipes with a modern twist at Khadya Mahotsav

BHUBANESWAR: Ever tried desi machha patrapoda presented like Japanese sushi or aloo dum paired with malpua, Odisha’s popular traditional sweet?

Many such unique culinary fusions are drawing large crowd at the ongoing Odisha Khadya Mahotsav 2025, organised by the Biswa Odia Parivar at the exhibition ground in the state capital. The food festival, which began on December 23 and will continue till December 29, features around 140 stalls showcasing a wide range of traditional, contemporary and fusion food items from across the state. The festival is open from 10 am to 10 pm.

From traditional pithas (pancakes) and Mayurbhanj’s Mudhi Mansa to aromatic Koraput coffee blends, the event has brought Odisha’s rich culinary heritage and diversity under one roof providing a platform to the local entrepreneurs to grow and thrive.

Rosismita Barik, a home baker from Bhubaneswar, is drawing huge crowd to her stall with innovative fusion of traditional dishes. She said patrapoda fish is a famous traditional cuisine which she has presented in the form of Japanese sushi. “Our traditional food is no less charming and blends beautifully with modern concepts,” she said, adding that the response from visitors has been very encouraging.