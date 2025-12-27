Science and tech should focus on inclusive human development: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Emphasising that science and technological knowledge must ultimately serve humanity, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called for innovation that simplifies human life and contributes to social welfare.
Addressing the 17th annual convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla here, Pradhan highlighted the need for innovation rooted in history and culture, referring to ancient rock art in Sambalpur region as evidence of early human creativity and tool usage.
Calling ‘sensitivity’ the core character of VSSUT, he said the students of the institution students hold the key to Odisha’s development. He appreciated the proposal to establish a quantum centre in Sambalpur, describing VSSUT as a vital seed for Odisha’s renaissance and a potential hub for addressing complex global challenges.
Highlighting Burla’s long-standing entrepreneurial ethos, he said VSSUT alumni have successfully translated knowledge into innovation, citing start-ups such as Sambalpuri Hub as examples. He reiterated that the true objective of science and technology should go beyond material gains and focus on inclusive human development.
The union minister said VSSUT has emerged as one of the country’s leading institutions in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in letter and spirit. Referring to initiatives promoting education in mother tongues, he cited the example of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras where artificial intelligence tools are being used to impart technical education in regional languages. In this context, he said the release of three trilingual laboratory manuals and other academic resources by VSSUT reflects the progressive vision envisaged under the NEP.
On the occasion, degrees were conferred on students from engineering, science, architecture and computer applications streams. At least 35 gold medals were awarded to meritorious candidates in recognition of academic excellence and outstanding achievements. Among the graduates were 24 PhD scholars, 115 MTech, 36 MCA, 59 MSc, 38 Integrated MSc, 848 BTech and 18 BArch students. Besides, 27 students received university gold medals, eight were awarded donor gold medals and 30 were presented certificates of merit.
Congratulating the graduating students and researchers, Pradhan said VSSUT’s illustrious journey has shaped generations of professionals who continue to bring laurels to Odisha and the nation at national and international platforms.
During the event, VSSUT signed MoUs with several premier institutions including Sambalpur University, VIMSAR, IIM Sambalpur, Gangadhar Meher University and OUAT.
Vice-chancellor Prof Deepak Kumar Sahu said signing of MoUs with the institutions will promote interdisciplinary learning within defined academic and financial frameworks and strengthen academic collaborations in the region.
Among others, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, VSSUT registrar Pradeep Dang and senior faculty members were present.