Science and tech should focus on inclusive human development: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Emphasising that science and technological knowledge must ultimately serve humanity, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called for innovation that simplifies human life and contributes to social welfare.

Addressing the 17th annual convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla here, Pradhan highlighted the need for innovation rooted in history and culture, referring to ancient rock art in Sambalpur region as evidence of early human creativity and tool usage.

Calling ‘sensitivity’ the core character of VSSUT, he said the students of the institution students hold the key to Odisha’s development. He appreciated the proposal to establish a quantum centre in Sambalpur, describing VSSUT as a vital seed for Odisha’s renaissance and a potential hub for addressing complex global challenges.

Highlighting Burla’s long-standing entrepreneurial ethos, he said VSSUT alumni have successfully translated knowledge into innovation, citing start-ups such as Sambalpuri Hub as examples. He reiterated that the true objective of science and technology should go beyond material gains and focus on inclusive human development.

The union minister said VSSUT has emerged as one of the country’s leading institutions in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in letter and spirit. Referring to initiatives promoting education in mother tongues, he cited the example of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras where artificial intelligence tools are being used to impart technical education in regional languages. In this context, he said the release of three trilingual laboratory manuals and other academic resources by VSSUT reflects the progressive vision envisaged under the NEP.