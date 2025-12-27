Two Bajrang Dal members held for vandalising mosque in Balikuda

JAGATSINGHPUR: Balikuda police in Jagatsinghpur district on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly ransacking a mosque during namaz and hoisting a saffron flag on its premises.

The two accused, who hail from Balikuda, are reportedly members of the local unit of the Bajrang Dal. Police said as tension continues to prevail in the area, revealing the identity of the accused could lead to further unrest.

Sources said members of the Bajrang Dal took out a procession in Balikuda on Thursday. After the march ended, some activists allegedly gathered near the mosque at Balikuda bazaar and played music on loudspeakers. They reportedly raised slogans, creating tension in the locality. Later, the activists allegedly entered the mosque forcibly, vandalised it and hoisted saffron flags on its premises as well as some nearby shops.

As tension flared up, local police led by Jagatsinghpur SDPO Ajinkya Mane rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. A platoon of police force was deployed to control the situation and prevent further escalation.

Later, members of the minority community filed an FIR in Balikuda police station in connection with the incident basing on which police registered a case and started investigation.

Additional IIC of Balikuda Antaryami Biswal said two persons were arrested for their involvement in the incident and produced in court. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused. Police are maintaining a strict vigil in the area.