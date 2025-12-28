Around 2,200 model primary schools to come up in Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday exhorted students to develop scientific thinking and invent new technologies to make the country self-reliant.

Inaugurating the 52nd state-level Baal Baigyanik exhibition at the DN High School here, the chief minister underlined the importance of science and technology in the development of civilisation.

“Science is the foundation for social and economic development. Since ancient times, sages and scholars of our country have created many scientific formulae. Our great astronomer Pathani Samanta was able to accurately measure the distance from earth to the moon with just two pieces of bamboo tubes,” he added.

The chief minister further said efforts were being made to develop applied science and technology for social progress and economic growth. He urged students to not just rely on textbooks but use information available in digital libraries and other online resources to expand their knowledge.

He said the state government was focusing on providing quality education to students under the new National Education Policy-2020. “We have planned to set up one Pandit Godavarish Mishra Model Primary School in every panchayat. Around 2,200 model primary schools will be built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore in the first phase,” he said.