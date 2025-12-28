CEC Gyanesh Kumar kicks off three-day trip, visits Puri and Konark

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: Chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, on Saturday offered prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and visited the Sun Temple at Konark.

The CEC is on a three-day visit to the state and is scheduled to interact with booth level officers of the state on Monday. Accompanied by his wife, Kumar arrived at the Singhadwar, where he was received by Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee, Puri collector Dibyajyoti Parida, SP Pratik Kumar Singh, and other officials. The couple was escorted to the temple, where the CEC had darshan of the deities from Bhitar Kath. They also visited the shrines of Goddess Mahalaxmi and Goddess Vimala within the temple.

Kumar interacted with senior servitors of the temple and discussed various rituals, including those associated with the annual Rath Yatra. The temple administration presented him with sacred relics of Lord Jagannath and a memento.

Upon his arrival in Bhubaneswar earlier in the day, the CEC was accorded a warm reception at the Biju Patnaik International Airport by chief electoral officer (CEO) RS Gopalan, additional CEO Susant Kumar Mishra, and other senior officials. He conveyed his greetings to the people in Odia.

Expressing his faith, Kumar said the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath would inspire him to discharge his constitutional responsibilities with greater sincerity and commitment.

Kumar also lauded Odisha’s ancient and unique art, literature, and cultural traditions, stating that he would endeavour to learn more about the state’s rich heritage during his visit.

Later in the day, Kumar and his wife visited the Sun Temple at Konark, accompanied by Gopalan and other senior officers.