Green sticker norm for vehicles from February: Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to strengthen enforcement of the amended Motor Vehicles Act and curb vehicular pollution, the Odisha government on Saturday announced that green stickers displaying compliances will become mandatory for all vehicles across the state from February.

The Transport department will issue green stickers certifying that the vehicles have complied with the Motor Vehicles Act which include valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC), insurance, registration and fitness certificates, etc.

Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said the initiative is aimed at ensuring vehicles on the road comply with statutory requirements.

While making it clear that action will be taken against vehicles found violating the prescribed norms from February 11, Jena said, “Pollution certificate, insurance and fitness certificate are mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act. These provisions are not new. It is unfortunate that people are panicking and resisting a rule that is meant to control pollution and protect public health.”

The minister clarified that the government’s intent behind introducing green stickers is environmental protection and better compliance, not revenue generation. He urged all vehicle owners to ensure that all required documents are in place well before February, when the sticker will be enforced statewide.