GRIDCO moves OERC for amnesty scheme to settle old arrears

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with legacy arrear dues amounting to Rs 6,425 crore receivable from erstwhile power distribution companies before takeover by Tata Power, the bulk power supplier GRIDCO has proposed the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for introduction of an Amnesty Arrear Clearance Scheme (AACS) to give an opportunity to genuine consumers to settle long-pending dues in a transparent and equitable manner.

Advocating for such a scheme in its annual revenue requirement application for determination of bulk supply tariff (BST) for 2026-27, GRIDCO said the proposed amnesty scheme should be applicable for settlement of the past arrears accumulated prior to the takeover of the four distribution companies (discoms) CESU, NESCO, SOUTHCO and WESCO by Tata Power.

The dues receivable from the erstwhile discoms include a principal amount of Rs 2,656.42 crore while the delayed payment surcharge (DPS) has accumulated to Rs 3,769 crore. The state-run power trading utility further suggested that the amnesty scheme would be applicable to all categories of consumers except the state government and its entities. The period of applicability of the scheme should be valid for 180 days (six months) from the date of approval of OERC.