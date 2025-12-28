Man’s charred body recovered from his shop in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: The charred body of a 48-year-old man was found inside his vegetable shop, which was gutted in a fire, at Kalaboda chowk under Kudanagari police limits on Saturday morning.

The deceased is Subash Mallick of Gobindapur village. Sources said Mallick used to sleep inside his shop at night. Locals noticed the shop engulfed in flames on Saturday morning and later found his body inside, burnt beyond recognition. Family members identified him based on his shoes.

Kudanagari IIC Arabinda Saran Mohanty said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of a fire accident. However, we have not ruled out foul play.” He added that the deceased’s wife, Jayashree, and son, Omprakash, alleged that miscreants had locked the shop from outside and set it on fire on Friday night.

The body has been sent for autopsy. Meanwhile, family of the deceased staged a road blockade at Kalaboda village on Saturday, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.