Two engineering students robbed at gunpoint in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Two engineering students were robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at Naraj’s Bidyadharpur hill within Baranga police limits on Saturday afternoon.

The duo Gautam Samal (19) and Sadashiv Ratha(19) of Chandni Chowk in the city, both pursuing diploma engineering course, had gone to enjoy the scenic beauty of Naraj’s Bidyadharpur hill. While they were taking photographs, two unidentified miscreants approached them.

The miscreants threatened them by showing a pistol and asked for money. When the two said they had no money, the miscreants snatched away their Nikon DSLR camera and fled the spot on a motorcycle.

After the incident, Gautam lodged a complaint at the Godisahi police outpost following which police have launched investigation.

“We are verifying CCTV footage from the nearby localities. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused persons,” said Godisahi police outpost in-charge Soumyashri Asutosh Pani.